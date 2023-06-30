A hot weekend is on the way. Here's how to stay safe

HAMPTON, Va. — A dangerous heat index is forecasted for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and emergency workers want you to be prepared.

“Everybody just needs to hydrate, stay cool, limit your activity during these hot times,” said Hampton Master Medic Firefighter Jaime Rastatter.

She explained to News 3's Ellen Ice the three stages of heat-related illness:



Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle cramping and tightness in your body due to the loss of salt



Heat exhaustion: symptoms include excessive sweating, rapid breathing, rapid pulse, dizziness and nausea.



symptoms include excessive sweating, rapid breathing, rapid pulse, dizziness and nausea. Heat stroke: your body temperature will be at 104 degrees or more, and you’ll have shallow rapid breathing and a rapid but weak pulse.

Roofer Scott Evans told News 3 he’s experienced heat-related illness on the job.

“All of a sudden goosebumps, huge goosebumps, I was like 'what the heck is going on?'” said Evans. “Feels like you got beat up the next day.”

Rastatter said the way to avoid that is to hydrate.

“Drink a lot of water, drink some Gatorade or some Powerade but limit it because there is some sodium in that, so only have one or two a day,” said Rastatter.

She said also to limit your coffee and alcohol intake, as both can leave you dehydrated.

If you’re with someone who is experiencing a related illness, Rastatter said to remove any sweaty clothing, put cold packs under their arms and on their head, and immediately give them water.