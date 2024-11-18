CDC sees spike in walking pneumonia cases in kids. CHKD what you need to know.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Leaders at the CDC are monitoring a spike in cases of walking pneumonia. Specifically, among school-aged children.

If you or your kid has a cough that’s been lingering, keep reading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of mycoplasma pneumoniaare surging across the U.S.

"Typically with viruses we say there going to get better in 10 days or two weeks, with mycoplasma walking pneumonia it may go on a little bit longer" said CHKD Medical Group Medical Director and Peditrician Dr. Douglas Mitchell.

According to the CDC, cases have risen from about 1% to over 7% in 2 to 4-year-olds and from about 3% to over 7% in older children between 5 and 17 years old.

Symptoms are usually mild and is similar to a chest cold. This can include a slight fever, cough, and a sore throat. The bacteria can however damage the lining of the throat, and lungs. Doctors aren't sure what's causing the rise in cases, but believe it's likely to kids being back in school and the fact we're out of the pandemic.

"We don't prevent all the infections with RSV, Covid, and flu but we decrease the severity of those infections to prevent doctor visits, ER visits, and hospitalizations by having our population immunized," said Dr. Mitchell.

The CDC recommends practicing good hygiene to prevent bacterial pneumonia infections, including washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes. It is treated with antibiotics, but there is no vaccine to prevent it.