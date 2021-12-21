Watch
NewsHealth

Actions

CHKD in desperate need of breast milk for babies in NICU

Helping NICU babies
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Regulating Breast Milk
Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 11:11:17-05

NORFOLK, Va. - There is a way to Share the gift of health with medically fragile babies this holiday season.

The Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughter Milk Bank is in desperate need of milk donations.

They need donations from healthy, lactating mothers with a milk supply above and beyond their baby's needs.

CHKD said just one ounce of human milk can protect, health, and nourish up to four premature infants in the NICU.

There is no cost to become a donor. Visit CHKD by clicking here or call 757-668-6455 that's "MILK" to learn more.

The Milk Bank hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weekend collections are available but dates and times vary. Contact the Milk Bank at (757) 668-6455 for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign