CHKD provides updates amid changes on gender-affirming care access

NORFOLK, Va. — The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said they will work directly with patients impacted by the changes in availability for gender-affirming care, according to a recent release.

On Feb. 13, a federal judge paused President Donald Trump's executive order that banned gender-affirming care for those under the age of 19.

CHKD says they will remain available to patients for individual consultation and mental health services.

In their release, CHKD emphasized that they never provided surgical treatment for gender-affirming care. They will evaluate individual patient's needs to ensure evidence-based care is provided. Needed prescriptions will be provided to established patients.

CHKD officials will monitor all legal decisions to ensure their care follows the current laws and regulations.