Dozens in the US sickened with salmonella from oysters, including several in Virginia, CDC reports

Dozens of people across the United States have reportedly contracted salmonella from eating raw oysters — including half a dozen people in Virginia, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The report states that 64 people across 22 states have been sickened by the same strain of salmonella.

In conducting an investigation into the illnesses, nearly three-quarters of those surveyed reported eating raw oysters before they became sick.

New York and Pennsylvania reported the highest numbers, followed by Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia.

The CDC said it is working with the FDA to identify if there is a source of the infected oysters, though they have not issued a recall.

The CDC offered the following info about salmonella:

What You Should Do:



Raw oysters can be contaminated with germs at any time of year. Cook them before eating to reduce your risk of food poisoning.

Hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill germs.

You cannot tell if oysters have germs by looking at them.

About Salmonella:

