It is well-known that smoking can increase your risk of lung cancer — but what about vaping? Marijuana? And how concerned should non-smokers be?

Lung cancer does not just affect smokers. Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with a type of lung cancer called adenocarcinoma in October and underwent surgery to remove a portion of his right lung.

There are no screening tests for non-smokers, as they are considered low-risk — meaning a majority of non-smokers find out they have lung cancer on accident, like through x-rays or scans for other issues. Pope Leo's cancer was discovered through a routine medical examination.

But if lung cancer is largely asymptomatic, you are a low-risk patient, and screening tests aren't easily accessible, how are you meant to find lung cancer in its earliest stages?

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Host Kurt Williams is joined by Dr. Raffaele Marchigiani, clinical chief of thoracic surgery at Sentara Leigh Hospital, to discuss the ins and outs of lung cancer, what you should expect if you are part of the 10-20% of non-smokers diagnosed, and more.

Find the full episode in the media player above, on Youtube, or listen on Spotify.