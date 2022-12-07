Flu cases in Virginia at very high level, and continue to increase

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The so-called "tripledemic" is continuing to put a strain on healthcare systems all across the country, and even right here at home.

The Centers for Disease Control said that hospitalizations for the flu are especially high and continuing to increase.

The flu season doesn’t normally ramp up until later in December, and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and isn’t slowing down.

According to the CDC’s map, nearly every state reported high or very high flu activity over the last week. For the flu so far, nearly 9 million people have been ill, 78,000 hospitalized and 4,500 have died from the flu- including 14 children.

The director of the CDC said it’s been ten years since cases were this high.

“Hospitalizations for flu continue to the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

News 3 reached out to local hospitals here in Hampton Roads, and News 3 heard back from Bon Secours who told said they’re treating patients not only with the flu, but also covid, and RSV. They sent News 3 this statement, saying in part:

“We are certainly seeing an increase in influenza cases across all three hospitals as the fall continues on into winter, and our numbers of hospitalizations this year are higher when compared to last year during this time.”

Dr. Marlene Capps, Interim Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours Hampton Roads

In the statement, they also said that we still have time to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID, and that keeping good hygiene up and masking when appropriate can help combat the spread of illness.

