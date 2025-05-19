Following Biden's cancer diagnosis, doctors emphasize importance of screenings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Following former President Joe Biden's announcement on his prostate cancer diagnosis, doctors at Riverside Hospital and prostate cancer survivors are weighing in on how your loved ones can protect themselves.

"The tests are not always fun, but they're important," said Bruce Crooks, a prostate cancer survivor.

It was a second opinion from a doctor that saved Bruce Crooks' life.

"They were treating me for other symptoms not thinking it was cancer, and fortunately, I have a very passionate wife that supported me and drove me to get a second opinion. When they went in to do some minor surgery is when they discovered I did have prostate cancer," said Crooks.

Crooks was 56 years old when he was diagnosed. Prostate cancer sadly runs in his family: His brother had it twice, along with his dad. With targeted radiation, he's one of the lucky ones who beat it.

"I try to tell folks, you're getting screened or you're getting treated not because this poses an immediate threat to you, but where you are going to be in 10 years and 20 years," said Dr. Scott Burgess, who specializes in urologic cancers.

Dr. Burgess says prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer and second-leading cause of death in men, predominately African-American men.

"There's no real way to prevent it, but there are things you can do to decrease the risk," Dr. Burgess added.

Former President Joe Biden opened up about his diagnosis with an advanced stage of prostate cancer that has metastasized, or spread, to his bones, and how it has understandably raised concerns near and far.

"Southeastern Virginia has the highest incidents of prostate cancer and the highest death rate of prostate cancer in the country. We have a lot of military folks who may have been exposed to chemicals. We even have a lot of retirees, especially on the peninsula," Dr. Burgess stated.

Health leaders recommend yearly PSA blood tests for most men around 45 years old. This test is used to screen for prostate cancer. Dr. Burgess says you should get screened earlier if it runs in your family.

"If your father was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 55, you probably should get a PSA 35 to 40," he shared.

When it comes to the stigma attached to prostate cancer and men's health overall, survivors like Crooks want other men to know that a simple screening can save their life.

"I think that's where we make the difference: continuing to make aware it's not something that you have to go through alone," Bruce said.

Most organizations, including the American Urological Association, recommend stopping prostate screening if you're around age 70 or if your life expectancy is less than 10 to 15 years. However, healthy men older than 70 may still benefit from screening, and the decision should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional, considering individual health needs.