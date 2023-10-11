Hampton firefighter prepares for breast cancer surgery, treatments

HAMPTON, Va. — Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, according to the American Cancer Society.

For firefighters, especially women, breast cancer is considered an occupational hazard, according to the International Association of Firefighters. It means they're likely to develop breast cancer due to their working conditions.

Michele Chittum, a firefighter for the City of Hampton at Station 7, is still processing the news of her diagnosis. She's been a city firefighter for the last 19 years.

Jay Greene/WTKR Michele Chittum

Prior to being a firefighter, Chittum was a Virginia Beach lifeguard and EMT.

"You're saving lives in the water, on the beach," she said. "Here, we're doing it for the whole city."

Chittum's career has been filled with accomplishments. In April, she made the rank of senior master medic firefighter.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Michele Chittum

But a few months, later she received some medical news that changed her world.

"I had a mammogram and an ultrasound done following finding a lump which appeared before that appointment," she said. "So after a couple of biopsies, it came back as cancer."

Doctors diagnosed Chittum with Stage 2 inductive carcinoma, a form of breast cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's the most common type of breast cancer. It makes up about 80%t of cases.

Jay Greene/WTKR Michele Chittum

She told News 3's Jay Greene she got the results of her diagnosis while she was at work.

"No one knew," Chittum said. "I went through the whole shift, the rest of my 24-hour shift, and I went home and waited for my husband to come home after his day at work."

Later in October, she'll undergo a double mastectomy before receiving hormone treat which she says will last five to 10 years.

Jay Greene/WTKR Michelle Chittum

She's already looking forward to coming back to work after her treatments.

"As soon as I can and my body heals," she said.

She's also encouraging women of all ages to check their mammograms and take their health seriously.

"Check yourself, check your partners," she said. "Even if you don't think it's anything, you get checked, listen to your body."

Chittum's fellow firefighters are rallying around her. On Nov. 10, they're putting on a golf tournament for her. All proceed will benefit Chittum.