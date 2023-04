Mental health has been a focus for so many since the pandemic, and the job market is seeing massive changes as burnout triggered the Great Resignation.

News 3 is shining a spotlight on mental health in Hampton Roads.

In our next Community Conversation, we're hearing from professionals on how to battle burnout and improve workplace mental health.

You'll be able to watch the entire episode within this article on April 21. You can also watch it live on News 3 at 7:30 p.m.