Is intermittent fasting right for you?

Intermittent Fasting has become one of the most popular health and fitness trends in recent years. People do it for various reasons including to lose weight and improve their health. With warmer weather approaching, you may be considering intermittent fasting to lose a few pounds. Consumer Reports shares how you can benefit from it while avoiding the downsides.

Gisela Long has been doing intermittent fasting for two years. She says she started doing it after struggling to achieve her health and fitness goals.

“I do the 16:8 intermittent fasting so I start my day eating at 12pm, just right after my workout and then I end around 8/9pm at night...I have lost 20 pounds during that process," Long said.

Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that focuses more on when to eat than what to eat. Typically, people eat only during an 8-hour period or only every other day. Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have benefits, including improvements in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight.

“When done in a healthful way, intermittent fasting can help control inflammation and may even lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers," Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports said.

However, intermittent fasting isn’t for everyone. It could be too extreme for older adults, people with diabetes and those who take medications at certain times.

But as Consumer Reports explains, even if you don’t follow the intermittent fasting approach to the letter, incorporating just a few strategies can help maintain a healthy weight and metabolism.

“Be sure to include foods that have plenty of fiber and protein such as fruit, oatmeal, cottage cheese eggs. Foods like these will help keep you satisfied until your next meal," Calvo said.

If you gravitate towards sweets and dessert, CR suggests having them before 3pm. Your body is more efficient at processing carbohydrates during the morning and early afternoon.

Another thing you can do is have an early dinner - between 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Calvo explained, “Late-night eating has been linked to a greater risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.”

Slim down your dinners to around 600 calories. Include more veggies, which are lower in calories and the fiber will help you feel fuller for longer.

“I feel like I have more energy. I feel like I'm 25 instead of my real age. I feel younger, I feel better," Gisela Long said.

Another thing you can do to promote better health eating and weight loss is get a proper amount of sleep. Consumer Reports adds that sleeping is also a very important part of your health and weight loss journey. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, adults need at least seven hours of sleep for optimal health. Lack of sleep can lead to overeating which can cause weight gain and metabolic issues.