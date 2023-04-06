Watch Now
NewsHealth

Actions

Just a short walk can benefit your mental, physical health in multiple ways

Athlete,Runner,Feet,Running,On,Treadmill,Closeup,On,Shoe.,Jogger
Shutterstock
Athlete,Runner,Feet,Running,On,Treadmill,Closeup,On,Shoe.,Jogger
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 22:16:35-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The American Heart Association wants to use to remind the public of the benefits of getting outside for a walk.

Wednesday was National Walking Day.

The American Heart Association says 1 in 4 U.S. adults sit for longer than 8 hours a day. That lack of physical activity can lead to negative physical and mental health consequences.

But getting out for some fresh air and staying active can be linked to a lower risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke, reduced stress and blood pressure. It can boost your mood and help you sleep better, and even increase your life expectancy.

“It's really good for our cardiovascular health. And it's really good for our mental health to me, many of us have been talking about how do we really take care of decreasing depression. How do we actually decrease levels of maybe dementia,” said Dr. Ethlyn McQueen-Gibson who serves on the board of the American Heart Association Hampton Roads.

“All of that is really tied to getting out and walking-it's all tied together. All it takes is a little walk, and you don't have to walk nine miles. All you have to do is take a few steps.”

Dr. McQueen-Gibson said whatever you do, just get up and move even if it’s just a couple of steps a day.

So, put on your favorite music and get moving and grooving, go for a walk with your friends and catch up, or take your dog out for a spin around the neighborhood.

Dr. McQueen-Gibson says any movement is better than no movement!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV