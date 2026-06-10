Kyle Busch and the dangers of sepsis: Healthy Dude podcast

NORFOLK, Va. — Last month, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's life was tragically cut short after an infection led to sepsis.

The 41-year-old driver and two-time champion passed away on May 21 after being ill with pneumonia for several days.

Sepsis is deadly if not caught early and it was in Busch's case, where it led to organ failure. It surprised many fans because he had been competing just days before his death.

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with a Sentara sepsis coordinator named Anise Terrell and internal medicine hospitalist Dr. Kimberly Span about how to know the warning signs before it's too late.