Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital opens renovated pediatric wing

NORFOLK, Va. — Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital in Norfolk announced the opening of its newly renovated pediatric wing.

It has 25 beds, colorful care pods, and updated lighting and technology for kids with medically complex needs. The wing is expected to open to its first patients soon.

Those who run the facility hope it will help both kids and the medical staff who care for them.

"The people who work in children's hospitals and the people who work in pediatrics are special people. They are dedicated to caring for them, they become almost an adjunct family they care that much for the kids and they'll have it no other way," said Thomas Orsini, president and CEO of Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.

Transitional care facilities, like Lake Taylor, are places where patients with medically complex needs can receive care for a time. That's typically after a hospital stay, but before going home.

"A lot of the children come from Children's Hospital. They're stable there and they come to us, and we'll work with them on their respiratory problems, for example, and then if that improves they'll go to St. Mary's Hospital. So it's kind of like a continuum of care in Tidewater. I think we are lucky in this area to have children's services like this. A lot of places don't have places like this all within the same driving distance."

Orsini explained that the transitional care model also can help ease the burden on area hospitals,which may be strained. The transitional care facility can take in patients and free up a bed elsewhere.

"If they're stable, they can leave the hospital and provide a bed for someone else who needs it who is more unstable," said Orsini.

Research published by the National Library of Medicine shows good transitional care can significantly reduce hospital readmissions.