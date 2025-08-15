List of Virginia locations offering required back-to-school vaccinations for free

As students start heading back to school, you'll want to ensure they're up-to-date on required vaccinations.

All vaccines that are mandated by schools are free at local health department locations, the Virginia Department of Health says. You can go to any of the locations, shown in the graphic below, for back-to-school immunizations. You will need to bring a valid ID, the student's immunization record and an insurance card, if available.

Virginia Department of Health

A list of vaccines every Virginia public or private elementary, middle or secondary school, childcare center, nursery school, family day care home or developmental center requires is available here.

VDH reminds parents and guardians that rising 7th graders and 12th graders need additional vaccines.