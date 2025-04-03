Nansemond Indian Nation files lawsuit against Virginia, alleging Medicaid violations

NORFOLK, Va. — The Nansemond Indian Nation is suing the Commonwealth of Virginia and several high-ranking officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that the state has been withholding Medicaid reimbursements and discriminating against Tribal healthcare providers, particularly the Nansemond Nation's Fishing Point Healthcare facilities in Portsmouth, Newport News and Chesapeake.

The suit claims that Virginia ceased reimbursement to Fishing Point in October of 2024, compelling the healthcare center to divert patients to other organizations that, according to Tribal leaders, provide lower-quality care.

“Virginia is undermining our sovereignty and our patients’ care to benefit healthcare giants,” Nansemond Chief Keith Anderson said in a news release announcing the lawsuit. “We will not stand by.”

Leaders of the Nansemond Indian Nation assert that a federal audit conducted in November 2024 confirmed the Commonwealth owes money to Fishing Point, yet it has failed to fulfill its financial obligations.

The Nansemond Indian Nation is asking for full reimbursement for services rendered and aims to end what it characterizes as discriminatory practices against Tribal healthcare providers.