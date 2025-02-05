NC, VA report rise in flu cases as local pharmacies try to keep Tamiflu stocked

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials in Virginia and North Carolina are reporting an increase in flu cases, indicating that flu season is in full effect.

"We are seeing probably an abnormally high number of flu cases," said Anne Hutchens, owner of Hidenwood Pharmacy in Newport News.

She noted that flu season typically starts in September or October, but "it's here now."

Pharmacies are feeling the effects of the surge, as Hidenwood Pharmacy tries to keep cold medications in stock.

"Tamiflu is in shortage again, in both the capsule kind and the liquid kind," Hutchens said.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health has pinpointed show an increase upturn in flu cases statewide.

"We're seeing high activity in every region across the Commonwealth, and we're noticing that that activity is still increasing," said Lisa Sollot, a respiratory disease program coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health. "As long as activity is increasing, we're going to assume that we have not yet hit the peak."

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported more than 9 percent of emergency room visits were related to inlfuenza—mainly from Strain A—marking a rise of about 4 percent from the previous week.

The largest number of visits were from children aged 0 to 17.

"What we know is that kids in general are more vulnerable to severe effects and hospitalization, even death from influenza," Sollot said. "There's nothing about these particular strains right now that indicate that they are affecting children more than in the past."

In North Carolina, health officials are also observing a surge in flu cases, while RSV and COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

Medical experts are reminding the public of the importance of good hygiene, emphasizing "hand hygiene, covering our cough and staying home when we're sick."

For those seeking pharmaceutical advice, Hutchens recommends monitoring symptoms closely.

"If you need to treat a cold, if you need to treat a cough, you get RobitussinDM... if you need to treat a fever, it's aspirin and Tylenol," she said.

Most importantly, she suggests, "Drink a lot of water, vitamin C doesn't hurt, and orange juice."