New COVID shots headed to Virginia: What you need to know

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hospitals, pharmacies and medical systems across the country and in Hampton Roads are getting ready to receive a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC and the FDA gave approval to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, though it may take some time for them to show up in pharmacies.

The shot is known as the 2023-2024 COVID vaccine, according to Cindy Williams, the vice president of pharmacy for Riverside Medical System.

Williams said the new vaccine fights the XB.1.5 variant—which is most commonly spreading right now—in addition to previous variants. It'll replace all other Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that are currently on the market.

"What's happened with the variant, or especially the most recent variant, is the spike protein continues to evolve over time. And so when that spike protein evolves, it becomes its new variant," Williams said. "What they're finding is, with the most recent modifications or mutations on that spike protein, is that the actual core of the COVID virus is very much the same. And so that's why they're seeing very good cross coverage with these newer vaccines."

While the vaccines were just authorized on Tuesday, Williams told News 3's Jay Greene it could take a couple more days for the shots to appear in pharmacies.

"It may take a few days for the new vaccines to get into information systems like the state of Vaccine Information System," Williams said. "Riverside will start our build and our information system later this week."

She said the vaccine could actually be administered as soon as October.

The approval of the shots comes at time where the nation is seeing a rise in flu and COVID cases. Williams is expecting that same trend in Virginia.

"They don't necessarily think it's going to be worse, but we will expect that we're going to see increased cases," Williams said. "We're certainly seeing increased cases in Virginia although generally we're considered to be at low transmission rate at this point."

Williams said washing hands and general good hygiene practices are ways to prevent the spread of germs.

While the vaccines are no longer free, Williams said most insurance vendors will be covering the vaccine with little or no copay.

"We also know that there are individuals without coverage," Williams said. "The federal government has put forth a program that will be executed by the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia that will allow free vaccines."

She said there will be a website set up to help identify where people can find locations with free vaccines.

The new single-dose vaccines are approved for all age groups starting at 6 months old.

"Whether you've been vaccinated before or not, it'll be one single dose unless you are an infant or a young child," Williams said. "There are still multiple doses if you've never been vaccinated before that age group, but for most individuals, it will be a one and done."

Williams strongly urged parents should get their children vaccinated, and she said older adults should also consider getting the shot.

"When you look at the information from the CDC and you look at who was still seeing severe disease, hospitalization and even death, the most commonly impacted groups as of now are young children and older adults," Williams said. "For young children, the issue has been that a lot of young children have not received their first COVID series. So, we are seeing what are considered to be avoidable hospitalizations, serious illness and even death in some situations with those younger children. So, I do think it's very important that parents consider getting this vaccine for their children along with the flu vaccine, and if they've got questions, discuss that with their primary care physician or pediatrician."

A parent in Newport News' City Center told Greene the new vaccine is not option for her or her child.

"I feel for me personally, I can watch myself versus taking something that I'm just not aware of what's in it," the mother told Greene.

It's also strongly recommended that older adults get vaccinated, Williams said.

Novavax's vaccine is also expected to get approval, Williams said.

This winter season will be the first in history where there are three vaccines for the most common respiratory illnesses—COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

So which vaccine should you get?

Williams said that can be answered in a discussion with your medical provider as it depends on your individual situation.

"Right now the RSV vaccine has been approved for those 60 and older with really the focus for those that are at highest risk for severe disease. So again, cardiovascular, pulmonary, ob diabetes and those types of things, really should consider getting the RSV vaccine.," Williams said. "The other population that's at high risk for RSV are pediatrics and right now there is not a vaccine for them, but there is a monoclonal antibody."

Later this month, the CDC will be meeting to discuss the potential of an RSV treatment for pregnant women which would protect infants, Williams said.

Greene asked Williams whether there's a potential for another mask mandate in the future.

She said it's hard to say.

"I would not be surprised if in higher risk populations such as nursing homes, congregate living the elderly, that there are maybe some mask mandates in the future if we do get back to higher transmission," Williams said. "But I think we just have to wait and see how that pans out in Virginia."

Bon Secours sent the following statement to News 3:

Bon Secours is not experiencing any alarming increase in inpatient admissions with COVID, RSV or flu and are not experiencing impact to staffing. We continue to encourage patients to work with their physician and pharmacies for vaccination needs. We are still early in the respiratory illness season and encourage patients to talk with their primary care providers about protecting themselves from these viruses with vaccinations, handwashing, staying away from others if you are sick, etc.Bon Secours is not experiencing any alarming increase in inpatient admissions with COVID, RSV or flu and are not experiencing impact to staffing. We continue to encourage patients to work with their physician and pharmacies for vaccination needs. We are still early in the respiratory illness season and encourage patients to talk with their primary care providers about protecting themselves from these viruses with vaccinations, handwashing, staying away from others if you are sick, etc.

