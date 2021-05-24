RICHMOND, Va. -- A nonprofit is stepping in to help provide skill-building resources and support to children who have experienced trauma in the home or the community.

Elephant House Foundation serves the Richmond and Henrico communities, taking a trauma-informed approach mixed with Christian values to help families.

They involve kids in activities from gardening to art projects, and other outdoor programs to provide therapy.

During May, which is both Mental Health Awareness Month and National Trauma Awareness Month, the foundation is extending its free outreach programs to area students and families.

Founder and Executive Director Kiara Beasley says so often, people don’t heal from childhood trauma until they’re adults.

Her organization is working to change that.

“I just really want people to know what childhood trauma can do. If we don't rehab from it, we will recycle it," said Beasley. "That is how Elephant House is trying to step in to break those generational curses. Not only does it affect your mind, it also affects your physical too, you know, it leads to substance abuse, incarceration, behavioral issues, there's a long list of chronic illnesses."

Elephant House Foundation is hosting a Community Fundraising Day on June 27 from 1-5 p.m. at 8000 Diane Lane in Richmond.

The goal is to educate the community about what trauma is, how it impacts the mind and body, as well as raise funds to support their outreach programs.

There will be food trucks, games, raffles, face painting and more.

For more information on Elephant House Foundation, and the upcoming Community Fundraising Day, go to www.elephanthousefoundation.org.