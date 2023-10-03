Norfolk LGBT center says drafted STI preventive pill recommendation is 'another tool'

NORFOLK, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a draft of new guidelines pertaining to sexual health on Monday, saying doctors should prescribe a commonly used antibiotic as a way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

“The purpose of the proposed guidelines is to provide updated clinical guidance for healthcare providers to inform the use of doxycycline PEP for preventing bacterial STI infections,” according to the posted document.

Doxycycline is a class of medications typically used to treat bacterial STIs after someone has been infected — a method called post-exposure prophylaxis, CNN reports. However, recent research suggests that one 200mg dose of the drug also may be effective in preventing such infections among men who have sex with men.

Michelle Reed with the LGBT Center in Norfolk said the potential of updated guidelines for Doxycycline PEP, or DoxyPEP, is welcomed news.

"STIs can also lead to the acquisition of HIV," Reed said. "So to have another tool in the toolbox is great. It may not be for everyone, but it is for somebody."

She said it could fight the ongoing epidemic of STI's, but a lot more needs to be done.

"Currently the eastern region of Virginia— and that consists of Virginia Beach, Hampton, Norfolk and more cities— we account for the highest STDs in the state of Virginia," Reed said.

The new CDC research suggests doxycycline could help prevent bacterial infections rather than treating an infection that's already been diagnosed.

Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, the division chief of infectious diseases at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said there are studies now showing that taking medication after within 72 hours after sex, can decrease the risk of having these infections.

"It's not a universal recommendation that everybody do this after every sexual encounter," Dr. Hanrahan said. "If people have had previous sexually transmitted infections, then it's more likely that they could potentially have other infections in the future."

She said the drafted recommendations come at a time where the nation is still seeing an increase of STI cases.

The proposed guidelines doxyPEP, apply only to men who have sex with men, and transgender women, according to the CDC.

"The studies don't show benefit for women. And it's not clear why that is," she said. "The studies clearly show that there is a benefit in men who have sex with men but not in women."

Dr. Ryan Light, another physician in Chesapeake, addressed a question about over-prescribing and the potential for antibiotic resistance.

"Anytime that we're using antibiotics, we increase the risk of antibiotic resistance. So anytime they were given it prophylactically, we could see an increase in antibiotic resistance, but it's a one time dose," Dr. Light said. "So a lot of times with a one time dose, we don't see antibiotic resistance. However, if you have a person who's taking this on a regular basis, because we're engaging in high risk sexual behaviors without protection, and using this as the protection after the fact, I think that those people need to be educated that that's not what this is for. It's for the accidents that happen and you get exposure, and then you prevent it."

The CDC did not say when final guidelines, though they would still need approval from the FDA. The comment period is open until Nov. 16.

