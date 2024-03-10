Over-the-counter birth control pill to hit shelves in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. has roughly 3 million unintended pregnancies every year, according to the National Institute of Health. That's why folks are keeping an eye on a birth control pill that's soon going to be available to more people.

Dr. Anna Peoples is expecting the shipment of Perrigo-developed OPill to arrive at her pharmacy in Norfolk in the next week. It's also expected to be available in other major retailers, pharmacies, and online soon. According to the Perrigo's suggested retail price, OPill will cost roughly $20 for a month supply.

OPill is the first oral contraceptive that won't require a prescription. It will be as easy to get as any other over-the-counter medication, such as Tylenol.

"It just removes the barrier, another barrier, for women in order to have safe contraception. And with all the controversy around reproductive rights right now I think this is really a game changer," said Dr. Anna Peoples, CEO of People's Pharmacy in Norfolk.

Some in Norfolk told News 3 they hope the expanded access will help more women proactively take care of their health.

"Some people, their family might not accept them having birth control, but they can make the decision to protect themselves. So it's nice that it is available for them to use if they still want to keep it private," said Selina Askew of Norfolk.

"Then people don't have to go and get to the doctor," said Trevon Lamb of Norfolk.

"Also, I think that it's not just for not having children, it helps regulate period cycles and things women go through that are tough and painful," added Askew.

Others told News 3 they're concerned because the pill would be available without an age restriction and the medication would be too easy to get.

"It's dangerous. Anybody could just take it," said Melissa Naim of Norfolk. "You don't know about their health."

OPill has been available as a prescription since 1973.

"It doesn't contain estrogen. It's a progestin hormone pill only. It's also referred to as the minipill, so it has a very good safety profile," explained Dr. Peoples.

Regular birth control pills have two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, while the minipill has only progestin. The minipill is documented to have milder side effects than the combination pills (regular birth control).

OPill works to prevent ovulation. When taken properly — doctors say it should be taken daily, at the same time each day — it has a 98% effectiveness in preventing pregnancy. Dr. People warns that it takes several months of proper administration to build up to that effectiveness.

When the FDA approved the drug for over-the-counter use last July, some raised concerns that younger users might not understand the importance of taking the drug properly, or to use another form of birth control to prevent pregnancy if they miss a dose.

Dr. Peoples encourages everyone, whether or not you use over-the-counter medication, to visit with your doctor about your health.

"[Don't] be too complacent in that you don't go to get your regular exams. You want to be in sync with your own body," said Dr. Peoples.

She added that it's also important to ask your doctor about drug interactions and side effects for any medication you take.