Samaritan House educates Virginia Beach, Newport News students on domestic violence, human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Samaritan House is taking its violence prevention message to local schools.

Recently, News 3 tagged along as Haley Waggener, a primary prevention specialist, spoke to students at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and Denbigh High School in Newport News.

"My job as a primary prevention specialist is to talk with youth and make sure that they have the education they need to stay safe," said Waggener. "Whether it be from domestic violence, sexual abuse, or human trafficking."

During her talk in front of the Psych Club at Princess Anne, Waggener touched on domestic violence, giving an overview of what it is and how to spot it.

"In talking to people from the youngest ages, we're hoping they'll be able to scaffold those skills and qualities as they become older, so it will just become natural to avoid violence," she said.

At Denbigh High, Waggener gave the Flourish Club an overview of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking, unfortunately, is pretty widespread in Hampton Roads," she said. "The only way to really prevent it is to educate people on what it is and how it happens."

At times, the talk features some potentially upsetting topics and examples. However, the students can benefit from learning about the topics, as these talks serve as an educational deterrent.

"Inviting us to things like your club today is a really important way to combat violence in our community," she said.

For more information about the Samaritan House, click here.