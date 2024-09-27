Sentara Health to cut nearly 200 positions following decline in Medicaid membership

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Health is cutting nearly 200 positions, the company said in a statement shared with News 3 on Friday.

The company says the cuts are due to the Medicaid redetermination process, which resulted in a significant decline in Medicaid membership across the U.S. and in Virginia.

Watch related coverage: Sentara holds mental health crisis training for faith leaders

Sentara holds mental health crisis training for faith leaders

Most of the impacted positions are in the company's Sentara Health Plans division, with the rest being corporate shared services ones that function in support of health plan operations, the company says.

Of the roughly 200 positions being cut, it's unclear how many current employees will be laid off, as the company says it's working to find affected employees another job within Sentara.

It's also unclear how many Sentara employees in Hampton Roads are impacted, as the cuts apply to positions in 10 states, Sentara says. However, the majority of impacted positions are in Virginia, the company added.

Overall, Sentara says the cuts represent less than 1% of its 34,000 positions, with about 40% of them being leadership roles.

Watch related coverage: Booth Queen at Sentara Health Hospital brightens days for everyone who passes by

Booth Queen at Sentara Heart Hospital brightens days for everyone who passes by

Sentara says the decision was not an easy one, and the company is committed to supporting its employees.

"These individuals have been dedicated and mission-driven team members and we are grateful for their passion and contributions to the organization and to the community," Dennis Matheis, the president and CEO of Sentara Health, told those in the organization.

Impacted colleagues were given 60 days to continue working or transition to their next role, the company says.