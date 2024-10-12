Sentara holding free flu shot clinics Saturday in Hampton Roads, Northeastern NC

NORFOLK, Va. — According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases of RSV, Influeza and COVID-19 remain low ahead of the winter season. However, those numbers are expected to increase over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Sentara Health is holding free, drive-thru style vaccine clinics at all 13 locations in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

The clinics are for those who are 18 and older. No appointments are needed and the shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Health experts say now is the perfect time to get a flu vaccine.

Elena Diskin, the respiratory disease program manager with the Virginia Department of Public Health, said it's important to stay up-to-date on the vaccines because viruses are changing.

"So the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate fairly quickly, and getting the most recent and updated vaccine is the best way to restore your immunity with a vaccine that better matches the viruses that are currently circulating," Diskin said. "Same with flu. We update the flu vaccine every year to best match what we predict to be circulating and do a lot of surveillance globally to look at what's been going on and circulating globally to better match the flu viruses circulating, as well."

Diskin told News 3's Jay Greene that symptoms of the flu—fever, aches, and chills—usually hit quicker while signs of the common cold including sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose.

Additionally, Diskin told Greene the region is seeing an increase in cases of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses, which could lead to serious illness in children.

"So the best way to prevent against those is to have really good hand washing, really good respiratory etiquette, covering our coughs and sneezes, reminding your kids to wash their hands really well as well," Diskin said.