VB woman surprised to get oral cancer diagnosis; concerned about loss of taste

NORFOLK, Va. — During the pandemic, many people learned who came down with COVID-19 learned the sense of taste is something that can't be taken for granted.

But COVID-19 isn't the only thing that could impact taste. Some with oral cancer have the same concern and it can be permanent.

Jessica Eastridge. of Virginia Beach, was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

"When they do the surgery my speech will change. Taste buds will change," said Eastridge said.

She said she didn't have any of the typical risk factors. She didn't smoke or have HPV, and genetic testing showed she had a low risk.

"You can do everything right," Eastridge shook her head.

Otolaryngologist Dr. John Sinacori is an Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeon at the Eastern Virginia Medical School. He said he's seen a decrease in oral cancers related to smoking. That's because fewer Americans are smoking.

But he's seen a spike in cases stemming from Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and other causes.

"They're seeing multiple new patients with cancer constantly," Sinacori said. "What has changed is they used to all kind of be from smoking, right? And you would see them in the older population, from smoking after years. Now what we're seeing is the number of oral cancers from smoking has dropped a bit. And what's shot up is from HPV. But the interesting part about HPV-related cancer is it is a little bit more curable than smoking-related cancer."

Taste disorders are one side effect of the treatments. The National Cancer Institute reports taste disorders impact roughly 70% of oral cancer patients.

Dr. Sinacori said the effects of taste disorders can have a long-term impact on quality of life.

That's why Eastridge is visiting restaurants around Hampton Roads before her surgery.

"Where I come from, New Orleans, that's what we are all about. We are about food. That's how we show love, that's how we show appreciation. Food's a big deal. I love food," said Eastridge.

After her diagnosis, she took to social media and gathered hundreds of food suggestions from well-wishers in the community.

She said she has quite a few foods to try and restaurants to visit but is searching out more.

"Craft Burger is the top one. I do plan on going there," she said. She started with Pelican's SnoBalls and paid a visit to Tacos y Tequila Thursday.

While no one wants to deal with taste loss, she took an active approach. She added that if you notice something amiss, don't be afraid to get it checked out.

"A lot of people think oh what did I do wrong? Or oh I just bit my tongue. Don't wait," said Eastridge.

"Some of these oral cancers can be subtle you know," added Dr. Sinacori. "If you get cancer on your vocal fold very early on you may get hoarse, so seek attention. For the tongue, it could be that you feel a little pain or see a little ulcer that's not healing, a little loss of taste that's just not coming back and you didn't have a viral illness associated with that. Sometimes oral cancers can pop up with a lump on your neck and you won't notice anything on your tongue at all."

He added that the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) can prevent some of these cancers.

Dr. Sinacori said if someone does suffer taste loss, taste can improve and sometimes return after a period of time.