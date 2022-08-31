Virginia Beach hosts Monkeypox vaccination clinic, but who is eligible?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As the CDC confirms 339 cases of Monkeypox across Virginia, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is expanding its Monkeypox vaccination clinics.

VBDPH says they have already administered over 1,000 doses, and Wednesday was the first day they started offering second doses.

Just recently, the Center of Disease Control expanded the eligibility for the shot, one reason VBDPH believes their clinics are so busy.

"The CDC has relaxed the guidance on who can receive the vaccine, it's anybody who has multiple anonymous partners," said Bob Engle, the emergency coordinator for Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. "So anyone who believes they meet those guidelines can come get vaccinated."

Health officials say that even if someone currently has Monkeypox, they can still get vaccinated. In fact, some experts suggest getting the vaccine can even alleviate symptoms.

The monkeypox vaccine does require two doses and full immunity is obtained about two weeks after the second dose.

"The vaccine is not 100% effective, but it is very effective, and gives them a comfort level of knowing they're protected," said Engle.

Finishing the month of August, all cities across Hampton Roads have seen less than 20 confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

This is according to the Virginia Department of Health, which says Eastern Virginia's more rural areas have yet to see any cases.

Despite these low numbers, VBDPH says they plan to hold clinics two days a week, twice each day.

One hundred shots will be offered at each clinic, totaling 400 vaccines a day. It is recommended those interested make an appointment.

