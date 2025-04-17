Virginia takes steps to improve maternal health, postpartum outcomes

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of a new online resource center aimed at supporting expecting and newly postpartum mothers in Virginia.

The upgraded Maternal and Child Health Data Dashboards will provide essential information on topics such as the likelihood of preterm births, infant mortality rates, and access to prenatal care.

“More moms are alive today because of the unprecedented work of the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, health care providers and community partners,” said Youngkin. “Today’s launch is another key step to provide the data needed for this all-hands-on-deck mission. We are making significant strides, but we will not stop working until every baby in Virginia is born to a healthy mom.”

The resource center will also present data on maternal mortality, highlighting that out of more than 95,000 babies born in Virginia in 2023, 23 mothers died either during pregnancy or shortly after.

Health officials are optimistic that this new dashboard will empower expecting parents with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health and the health of their babies.