Water safety emphasized ahead of summer swim season

HAMPTON, Va. — For a lot of you, the summer season really gets underway starting this weekend as Memorial Day marks the official start of summer.

And with so much water around us, in Hampton Roads, it's important to stay safe.

Whether you're floating all day with your friends or even hitting the beach to dip your toes in the sand. Know that a day of fun comes with the responsibility to make safety a priority.

The CDC says around 4,000 deaths are reported each year by accidental drowning.

For one YMCA instructor, she's already preparing for the good — and the bad.

"Being in the water can be dangerous if you're not paying attention if you don't know how to swim," said Elizabeth Elam, YMCA Aquatics Executive Director. "You need to make sure you keep some safety skills in your brain."

Safety skills like "Reach, Throw, Don't Go" are what Elam stresses to families. And she speaks from experience, as her own 6-year-old son's life was saved.

"We were at a birthday party, and I was getting my other child ready. My middle child jumped into the pool," she said. "He didn't know how to swim at the time, but he had water safety through our summer camp program at the YMCA."

Fortunately, he knew what to do, to stay afloat.

No matter your age, or your experience with water, swim experts say you should always wear a life jacket. Elam says even if you're on a boat.

That same message Kelly Taylor also spreads to families. She's a lifeguard in Virginia Beach who's already had to save quite a few lives this year, due to dangerous rip currents.

"We were able to help in that factor but it can happen just like that," said Taylor. "You think you're fine, you're having a great time and all of a sudden you can't get back in."

Note: the flags you see at the beach are important.



Red flags are a high hazard with dangerous water.

Yellow is moderate surf or currents.

Green means calm conditions.

Whether you're a local or a tourist, Taylor tells me she's hoping she won't have to use her whistle often this weekend.

And even if you're not swimming, experts say keep a close eye on those who are.

You can find more of the YMCA’s water safety resources here.

This week is also National Boating Safety Week. Here's some advice heading into the weekend and as the summer heats up with more boaters.

