VA. — A young child died of measles in the first measles-related death of 2026 in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A young child, aged 0-4, who tested positive for measles has died, according to VDH. The department has said they will not release any further information about the death to protect the family's privacy.

"Measles can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, complications during pregnancy, and death," VDH said. "Measles virus can also damage immune cells that help the body protect against viruses and bacteria it has encountered before, causing additional vulnerability to health. Although anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than five years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications."

There has been a recent rise in measles activity in some areas of Virginia, according to VDH. The department says Virginians should be proactive in protecting themselves and their communities from measles by getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — two doses provide lifetime protection, and around 97% effectiveness at preventing measles.

For more information about measles, click here for the VDH measles website.