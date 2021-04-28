Healthcare groups team up to hold 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Southeastern Virginia Health System partners with Five Medicine and UnitedHealthcare to administer 500 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the 48th Street Physicians’ office, Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. Vaccination hours are from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will be on-site to give recipients a food box, which will include more than 10 healthy and shelf stable food items.

The event is located at 4714 Marshall Avenue.

