Watch
News

Actions

Healthcare groups team up to hold 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Newport News

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks Enterprise
waiting room at medical office
Empty blue interior waiting room
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:39:47-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Southeastern Virginia Health System partners with Five Medicine and UnitedHealthcare to administer 500 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the 48th Street Physicians’ office, Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. Vaccination hours are from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will be on-site to give recipients a food box, which will include more than 10 healthy and shelf stable food items.

The event is located at 4714 Marshall Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need