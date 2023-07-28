Heat indexes of 110 degrees on the way; Here's your reminder to stay cool

NOROFLK, Va. — Over the next few days, it'll feel like 110 to 115 degrees outside. As those temperatures spike, families around Hampton Roads are taking precautions to stay safe.

It's important to stay cool and hydrated in addition to knowing what a heat-related illness looks like. Dr. Dana Mincer, a primary care physician says heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the most common heat-related illnesses.

"Heat exhaustion would be that phase where you're actually starting to feel dizzy, you're still feeling thirty, you're sweating heavily," Dr. Mincer said. "You may likely experience some nausea and some weakness."

She said the next phase, a heat stroke, is where things actually turn into an emergency.

"You really need to call 911," she said. "You will become confused, very dizzy and you might even go unconscious."

An excessive heat warning will be in place Friday and Saturday.

That's a concern for some like Rachel McCollough because she doesn't have a car and walks where she needs to go.

"It's a huge pain to get groceries," she said. "I haven't been able to buy dairy in a hot minute because I'm not trying to have it melt or go bad on the walk home. It makes it a lot more difficult to do my daily stuff."

Health experts remind you to stay cool and take frequent breaks if you do have to be in the heat. Wear bright, loose clothing and have ice packs along with water.