Heavily armed individual in custody: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody, a city police official says.

Incredible job by @VBPD 2nd Precinct OCOP Officers taking a heavily armed individual, illegally parked on boardwalk, into custody without incident last night. He was also wearing body armor not pictured. pic.twitter.com/LgfFG5iidK — Captain Harry McBrien (@HIMcBrien_VBPD) January 14, 2023

According to Virginia Beach Police, the individual illegally parked on the boardwalk and was wearing body armor.

Police Capt. Harry McBrien stated in a tweet on Jan. 13 that the second precinct Oceanfront officers took the individual into custody the night of Jan. 12.