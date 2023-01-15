Watch Now
Heavily armed individual in custody: Police

VBPD
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 15:10:19-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody, a city police official says.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the individual illegally parked on the boardwalk and was wearing body armor.

Police Capt. Harry McBrien stated in a tweet on Jan. 13 that the second precinct Oceanfront officers took the individual into custody the night of Jan. 12.

