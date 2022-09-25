Watch Now
News

Actions

Heavy fire in Portsmouth leaves 3 people without a home

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 9:29 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 21:29:39-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Saturday night, 3 people were without a home after a heavy fire in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded at 5:00 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Hatton Street.

Crews found a two-story home with a heavy fire seen from the rear of the structure.

Crews got the fire and under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. A dog was safely removed from the structure.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the 3 adults displaced from the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events