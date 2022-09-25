Heavy fire in Portsmouth leaves 3 people without a home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Saturday night, 3 people were without a home after a heavy fire in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded at 5:00 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Hatton Street.

Crews found a two-story home with a heavy fire seen from the rear of the structure.

Crews got the fire and under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. A dog was safely removed from the structure.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the 3 adults displaced from the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.