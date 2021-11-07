Watch
Heavy winds, major flooding expected in Outer Banks

Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 07, 2021
NAGS HEAD, N.C. - Heavy winds and major flooding are expected throughout the day in the Outer Banks.

News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton spent the morning in Nags Head tracking conditions. He said the surf was rough and over the course of a few hours, there was an increasing threat for overwash.

According to Dare Co sheriff’s office, as of 7 a.m. there was sand and small amounts of water between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, especially at the S-Curves. Minor over-wash was also seen near the Cape Hatteras Motel at the north end of Buxton, and standing water at the north end of Hatteras Village. All areas were still passable as of 7:20 a.m.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect through Sunday afternoon, along with wind advisories for the coast.

