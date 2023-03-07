Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Mall

Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:33:57-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all Hello Kitty fans!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 11.

Patrons can stop by the truck to purchase some "super cute treats and merch," according to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's webpage.

"We love bringing the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck experience to Virginia Beach, the response from the community is always terrific and we are always happy to be back here," said co-owner Urania Chien. "Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to brand new Hello Kitty plush this time around plus other exclusive collectibles and merch."

The truck menu features a variety of treats, including macarons, cookies and mini-cakes. The merchandise menu includes thermal bottles, shirts, canvas totes and more.

According to the webpage, all items are subject to availability. The truck only accepts credit card payments.

The truck will be at the Lynnhaven Mall near T-Mobile from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

