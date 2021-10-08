Help! Lost unicorn at Norfolk International needs its owner

A stuffed unicorn has lost its owner at the Norfolk International Airport.

Norfolk Airport employees found the unicorn in the Arrivals Terminal restroom and proceeded to post a picture of the animal to twitter.

The tweet reassured the owner of the unicorn that the Airport Police are taking good care of it.

The owner of the unicorn can pick it up at the airport, call 757-857-3823 or email lostandfound@norfolkairport.com