Watch
News

Actions

Help! Lost unicorn at Norfolk International needs its owner

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Airport
Lost unicorn
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 12:23:26-04

A stuffed unicorn has lost its owner at the Norfolk International Airport.

Norfolk Airport employees found the unicorn in the Arrivals Terminal restroom and proceeded to post a picture of the animal to twitter.

The tweet reassured the owner of the unicorn that the Airport Police are taking good care of it.

The owner of the unicorn can pick it up at the airport, call 757-857-3823 or email lostandfound@norfolkairport.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections