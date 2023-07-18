Help name York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s next K9!

YORK CO., Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office needs your help naming the latest addition to its K9 unit!

The office’s newest K9 is an adorable 15-month-old German Shepherd who will specialize in explosive and patrol functions for tracking and apprehension, YPSO says.

The K9 handlers each submitted a name option for the new dog. YPSO is encouraging the public to vote on the following four names: Maverick, Murphy, Cannon or Nitro.

The office says they can’t wait to name their new boy!

You have until 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 to weigh in.

To cast your vote, you can comment on YPSO's Nextdoor post or the Facebook post below:

