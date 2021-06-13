Watch
News

Actions

Help save lives this summer by donating blood at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office's Summer Blood Drive

items.[0].image.alt
generic
The hand of a blood donor squeezing a medical rubber ball
News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 12:09:47-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - You can help our local law enforcement save lives this summer.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will be hosting a Summer Blood Drive for the Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 at the Law Enforcement Training Academy at 411 Integrity Way in Virginia Beach.

Click here to make an appointment using the sponsor code "VBSheriff."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections