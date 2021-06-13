Help save lives this summer by donating blood at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office's Summer Blood Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - You can help our local law enforcement save lives this summer.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will be hosting a Summer Blood Drive for the Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 at the Law Enforcement Training Academy at 411 Integrity Way in Virginia Beach.

Click here to make an appointment using the sponsor code "VBSheriff."