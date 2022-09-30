Help those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief

Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too.

Our parent company, E.W. Scripps, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.

That’s why Denver7 Gives is partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief, organizing monetary donations for the people affected by the storm. Our teams across Florida will work directly with local organizations to make sure every cent you give, goes directly to the people and communities impacted by the storm.

The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of the E.W. Scripps Company.

We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for you to help. You can text the word STORM to 50155 and follow the prompts. You can fill out the form below, or you can click here and follow the instructions to donate.