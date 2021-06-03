Henrico Police officer charged with domestic assault, abduction after James City Co. incident

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A Henrico Police officer has been charged with assault and abduction among other offenses following an incident that happened June 2.

Police said a victim reported details about incidents of domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction that happened at a residence in Toano as well as in a vehicle while driving in James City County on May 27 and June 1.

The victim sustained a cut inside of her mouth, police said.

24-year-old Robert Luke Swift was charged with domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction. The James City County Police Department worked with Henrico County officials to facilitate serving the outstanding warrants at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview with News 3, JCCP Police Chief Steve Rubino said the victim was Swift's wife. He doesn't know how long they've been married.

Rubino said they lived in the Toano home together, where Swift apparently prevented her from leaving.

The police chief told us the incident happened after they had an argument while traveling in the car together. Swift's wife went to a magistrate Wednesday after feeling threatened, and that's when they called JCC Police.

It's unknown where Swift's wife is now.

JCC Police are handling the criminal side of the investigation. News 3 is reaching out to Henrico Police to confirm whether they are handing the administrative investigation.

Police said Swift was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he is currently being held. He had a bond hearing Thursday, and another one is scheduled for Friday at Williamsburg court.

This case remains an open investigation, and no further information is available at this time.