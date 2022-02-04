HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico Police officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to a shooting death on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor announced a special Grand Jury determined enough evidence existed to indict Henrico Police Officer Tim Million III of the felony crime.

Million shot and killed 53-year-old Tony Elliott Singleton of Norfolk, Virginia, on November 6, 2021. Singleton was driving on Interstate 64, near the 295 split in eastern Henrico, when he crashed and his vehicle flipped, according to police at the time.

"The officer arrived on the scene and, during an encounter with the driver, discharged his weapon, striking the driver," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote at the time. "Both the driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital to be treated. The driver died from his injuries."

Members of the Grand Jury heard from witnesses and watched officer body-worn camera video before they decided to indict Million.

"The charge that we have here today is reflective of an action where one may have observed something and overreacted to a situation," Taylor said.

Taylor said Singleton was carrying a bladed weapon when he was killed.

"I do think it's important to let the public know that in the course of this investigation, the driver Mr. Singleton did have an edged weapon on his person," Taylor said. "That information was presented to the special Grand Jury panel."

Taylor would not go into detail about the blade, only to say it was in the waistband of Singleton's pants.

A criminal background check on Singleton uncovered mostly driving and alcohol offenses.

"With new laws that were put into place from the Virginia General Assembly regarding how we are to view officer-involved shootings, that we give the same review and analysis of a case that does involve an officer and whether or not they have violated the law, and in this case it was a Grand Jury that made that decision that they violated the law," Taylor said. "It's supposed to be for the public to know that irrespective of who the person is who's subject of the investigation, that it is our job to ensure that the evidence is presented in the fairest way and to make sure that due process for any individual is going to be utmost critical and that we are going to ensure that that's going to happen."

Henrico Police have not yet commented on the officer's indictment.

Officer Million is due back in court on February 28.

