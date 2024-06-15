Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It was made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021 with the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Here are some free events happening across Hampton Roads for those looking to celebrate.

Juneteenth in Hampton Roads

Norfolk

Juneteenth in the Park Celebration - June 15 - Noon to 6:30 p.m. - Town Point Park

Last year's event featured on-site job interviews, health, financial wellness, and career education, as well as complimentary lunch, music, presentation, and prizes.

Juneteenth Community Celebration - June 15 - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Ingleside Field, 948 Ingleside Rd.

The event features Cultural exhibits, presentations, screenings, education, live entertainment, vendors, and family photos.

Juneteenth Funfair Extravaganza - June 15 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Norfolk Public Library Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, 1425 Norchester Ave.

The event features live band music, speeches, bounce houses, video games, giveaways, and more.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival @ Slover - June 17 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 235 East Plume Street

The event features vendors, food, dance and movement classes, face painting, a drum circle, cross-stitching presentations, music trivia, and performances by musical acts and spoken word artists.



Virginia Beach

Juneteenth at the Beach - June 15, 16, and 19 - starts at 11 a.m. Saturday - 24th St, Stage & Park, 2400 Atlantic Ave.

A three-day celebration of African American Culture centered around music, fashion, art, food, education, and history.



Newport News

Juneteenth Freedom Festival - June 22 - Noon to 5 p.m., 50 26th Street

This event features musical entertainment, food and craft vendors, informational exhibits, and children's activities.



Hampton

Juneteenth Freedom Fest Celebration - June 16 - Noon to 7 p.m. - Mill Point Park, 100 Eaton Street

This event features cultural arts, health screenings, community resources, kids' activities, vendors, and more.



Portsmouth