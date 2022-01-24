Here’s how to report potholes in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Potholes are common on busy roads, but they become even more common after a storm.

With the recent winter storm happening we’re going to see more potholes and here’s why: the snow is melting and refreezing.

When the snow on the road melts it gets into the cracks in the roads, so at night when it refreezes, the ice expenses, and breaks the pavement, creating potholes.

If you happen to see one, or hit one, report it.

VDOT offers a way to report potholes that are seen on interstates via their Report a Road Problem webpage.

Each city in Hampton Roads has a different method of reporting them and you can find them by clicking on the link attached to the city.

Norfolk

Chesapeake

Portsmouth

Suffolk

Hampton

Newport News

Virginia Beach