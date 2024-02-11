Here’s how you can get a free or reduced Lyft ride on Super Bowl Sunday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A nonprofit is helping people in Hampton Roads get free or reduced Lyft rides on Super Bowl Sunday.

The organization, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride effort that aims to combat drunk driving.

Top Stories: Body found near 7-Eleven, deadly shooting, mobile pet pantry

Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The code will be posted here at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 11, and can be redeemed while supplies last. The code can only be used on rides from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 until 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb 12. Rides must originate from or have a destination in the Southside or Peninsula area.