Here's what's being done to control the mosquito population

SUFFOLK, Va. — Heat and humidity often bring out mosquitoes.

The insects are making headlines as a small number of locally transmitted malaria cases were reported in Florida and Texas for the first time in two decades.

Hampton Roads mosquito and infectious disease specialists said Malaria isn't a big concern here.

But you should still take precautions against the insects.

Mosquitoes of all species are studied in Suffolk's lab—ones that bite humans and ones that don't.

The mosquito control team gathers them in traps before testing them for West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, two viruses that have appeared in Hampton Roads in the past.

"Mosquito control focuses a lot on surveillance. Specific species are important for disease transmission and for nuisance," said Charles Abadam, Suffolk Mosquito Control's superintendent.

Researchers said locally transmitted Malaria, on the other hand, is not considered high risk in Hampton Roads.

Infectious disease specialists agree.

"The U.S. did have problems with malaria. We made a concerted effort to get malaria under control in the late 1940s early 1950s with mosquito control efforts and we managed to eradicate it here," said Dr. Melanie Brown, the clinical chief of Sentara's infectious disease department.

Dr. Brown said that's why the recent cases stand out. She said the bigger risk is for travelers.

"We have prophylactic antibiotics we can give you before you travel. So please seek out a medical professional before you travel to countries this is endemic in," said Dr. Brown.

Efforts in the lab are meant to cut down on the risk of mosquito-related health risks. Even though mosquitoes thrive in heat and humidity, this year researchers said there's some good news, too.

"What's been helping us this season is that we have had a very, I would call it, elongated spring where it only just got warm," said Abadam.

The mosquito team also eradicates mosquitoes with larvicides and night-time spraying.

"[Spraying at night] so we can protect our pollinators," said Abadam.

Dr. Brown says you can protect against mosquitoes with repellent, proper window and door screens, and by dumping out standing water.

If you have persistent issues with high mosquito populations, you can contact your city officials. Suffolk, for instance, offers its residents free mosquito dunks.