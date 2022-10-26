Here's why you should consider adopting a black cat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Black cats get a bad reputation for being unlucky or a bad omen.

Krista Smith with the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) told News 3 that couldn't be further from the truth. She said not to buy into the superstition.

“They’re super sweet, they’re just like any other cat, they just want love and attention like everybody else," Smith said. "They’re super playful and they’re just great cats."

Nic Ladison stopped by the shelter Wednesday looking for a cat of any color, but said she understands black cats often get overlooked, because of the stigma.

“I think it comes from a place of fear and I think if they actually got to meet black cats and learn about how sweet they are, it wouldn’t be around as much,” Ladison said.

The shelter vets potential adopters, even doing background checks, to make sure black cats and all of the animals there go to a good home.

“We definitely want to make sure we are pairing the right animal with the right individual, it doesn’t matter what color that animal is, if it’s a good fit then we want to send that animal home with that good adopter,” Smith said.

