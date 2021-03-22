Hermitage Elementary School, Red Cross to hold community blood drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hermitage Elementary School partners with the American Red Cross to host a community Blood Drive today.

The blood drive will take place Monday, March 22, at Hermitage Elementary School from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The theme for today is be a Pint Sized Hero !

This is the elementary school's third annual blood drive partnership, with each pint of blood collected saving up to three lives.

School officials say this will serve as an opportunity for their students to learn about how to pay it forward and make an impact on people in the community and across the country.

There's still time to sign up! Register here!

The public is also welcome and encouraged to participate.

