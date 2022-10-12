He's safe! Missing VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg found

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg was found safe in North Carolina on Wednesday, according to Henrico Police.

Brandenberg's mother and girlfriend traveled from Richmond on Wednesday to meet him.

Brandenberg, 30, was reported missing on Monday when his girlfriend went to Henrico Police.

She reported him missing "due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind," police said.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and shares on social media and know this news brings relief to many," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

AP Virginia Commonwealth's Rob Brandenberg (23) and Joey Rodriguez run to the bench after beating Florida State 72-71 in overtime at a Southwest regional semifinal game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 26, 2011, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014.

As a freshman, the Ohio native was a member of the VCU basketball team that shocked the nation by advancing to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

Brandenberg went on to play professional basketball overseas.

