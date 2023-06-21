High bacteria levels prompt swimming advisories issued for Norfolk beaches

NORFOLK, Va. — Swimming advisories are in place for North Community Beach, Ocean View Beach and Sarah Constant Beach in Norfolk after health officials found high levels of enterococci bacteria at these sites.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health said bacteria levels exceeded State Water Quality Standards.

"The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from late-May through mid-September," the health department said in a press release. "Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters."

it will continue to test the beach water and will let people know when the bacteria levels decrease and meet state standards.

"While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms," the health department said. "People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness."

