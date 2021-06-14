Watch
High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen under threatening skies following a storm in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.”

Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally. Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally.

